How much is too much for a friend’s Wedding? Watch a New Episode of “The Wrap Up with Toolz”

Damilola Adegbite and Ariyike Akinbobola join Toolz to analyse what is fair in terms of spending for a friend’s wedding.

Watch as they compare and contrast stories of friends who will make you spend too much on their special day.

