AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 200

@alauju in @styletemple

It’s time for a new #AsoEbiBella edition!

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colours of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@laarin in @bunniebees_fabrics

@dakorea in @funkeadepoju

@zenfitpro_ng in @tubo__

@damilolaogunye in @pearlessfabrics MUA @ada.mma Outfit by @ayabaofficial

@ehi.ehii

@sennyboo_ in @stylistabymaureen

@mocheddah in @mocheddah.co

@_komee

@serahkassim MUA @senabrushover @serahkassim

@silisochukwu | MUA @emelmakeover Dress by @thetaylorsfashion #

@jaynne77

@toluhemera

@__feyishayo in @buifabrics

#AsoEbiBella in @morayoasoasiko

@marc.bldn & his #Men Beads @tavinbeads

@og_styletemple in @styletemple

@anna_ogunz @ohemaajess__

@geebalo MUA @bhs.signatures

@briibee

@porshenigerian Photography by @spacomedia

@loveifunanya @itstosinbby @_tonianita @victoriaa33 @mebelicious @singingdeola

@moyobaker for #SENI_17 | @makeoverbyteju

@divadupsy_

@tobibakre

Glam by @jenniferolaleye Dress by @lcobbina

#AsoEbiBella @pixelpitchstudios

@hawizzile1 in @larmmiebyolamide

@kehney x @misstylove

@forever_zarrah

#Khadijah @ami_mansur | @dipphotos

39. @therealrhonkefella Jacket @rhonkefellacollections Kente @mummysamuelclothings @ayoalasi for @alasistudios

@opsydaisy28 in @daisy28style @ayoalasi Henna @peniel_aesthetics | @molurlahsmakeover

@dagnyzenovia Outfit @tribeofdumo Photography by @fotobyben

@obi_sky

@aladukeh

@ceo_jfk @blackbassey for @jasmineafricamagazine Photo Cred @sheyo_becks

@posibaby in @versatilebay

 

@cjumjum in @olabisiodunne Fabric by @alaminfabrics MUA @classytoks_makeovers Jewelry @jumfashions

#AsoEbiBella in @anniestevenz

@jumokeraji in @teekayfashion

@nanawax

@queenlawrence21 @loischidda @msbon_ Outfits @chn_design

@temmytea_ ️ in @yayicreation

@amandaony

@ammaantwiwaa in @detailsbyneyomi

@wax_kiss

@mhiss_nana in @joyceful_kouture | @hairgurustudio | Shoes @desire_shoes_and_more

@goodhairltd @kikagoodhair @chiomagoodhair

@iambubublaq

@urielmusicstar in @officialozacouture and @msreola

@cjumjum in @olabisiodunne

@mrssandrao

@pwreetyk

@officialmodelamaka

@mr_uzz Outfit @jeffurbanclothing

@fisayolonge @shirleybeniang for #MoBee17

@mars.aisa

@sophiyaa23

@missvivacioust

@busola5 in @io_fashions

@xeinny in @fablanebyderin

@ndukwe

#AsoEbiBella in @houseofborah

@xogs.ss

@grandmasterkels in @distinktive_tradwear

Bride & her #AsoEbiBella for #Nola17 @banksbmpro Event Planner @zapphaire_events

@ebuka in @kolakuddus

@bisola_o #MoBee17 Aso Oke- @bimmms24 Photography by @femimicheal Planner- @zapphaire_events Fabric- @bunniebees_fabrics

@Casper_vx x @olumideajet for #kabhodh17

@murnyca #monight2017 Photography by @jideoketonadephotography

Kids!

@eleanorgoodeyphotography RMK Dress – @mickeyoma @epicentre_events

@chiefadaezeyobo

@adunola & son Fabric by @lamirs_closet tailored by @niffys_place

@testeslim

@dpicshurelover

Family Makeup by @zainabazeez

@t_tops11

MOM – @abimbola__ Photo- @libartystudios Outfit- @nakkedapparel Beads- @grandma

@tayoexclusive and her mini-mes

@ogidiphotographykoncept

@es_smiler & family in @shobyadesola

