AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 200

It’s time for a new #AsoEbiBella edition!

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colours of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit: If you’re on Instagram, hash tag your wedding guest photo #asoebibella for a possible feature in our next edition OR e-mail the photo to asoebibella (at) gmail.com, and include your name in the email!

If your Instagram page is private, you don’t have an account or you just want to e-mail us instead, send your aso ebi photos to asoebibella (at) gmail.com !

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Sign up and share your fabulous styles with the world –www.asoebibella.com

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

***

Kids!

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the@AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

***