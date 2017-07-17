Nigerian John Boyega Graces the Cover of GQ Magazine August 2017 Edition

John Adedayo B. Adegboyega known professionally as John Boyega is the cover star for GQ magazine’s August 2017 edition.

From Half of A Yellow Sun to Star Wars, John has easily found a place in our hearts. His philosophy is simple: “Believe in the thing.”

He approaches every role with total zeal. This is a young man with total self-belief whose agent encouraged him not to take just any old role in Holby City or EastEnders, but to aspire to become a star blessed with some of the iconic power of Denzel Washington and Will Smith.

The Nigerian-British actor talks extensively about fame, marriage and how he landed his role in Star Wars. He said:

You don’t see one black person in Lord of the Rings. I ain’t paying money to always see one type of person on-screen.… We can ruffle up some feathers.

He also discusses his new movie Detroit set during the city’s 1967 riot, the bulk of the action taking place during one horrible night in a hotel when a group of white police officers tormented a group of young black men and two white women under the guise of keeping the city safe.

The film somehow manages to marry the unrelenting tension of The Hurt Locker with the unrelenting cruelty of 12 Years a Slave. Boyega plays Melvin Dismukes, a black security guard who bore petrified and mostly paralysed, witness to the savagery of the police.

He is dressed extremely dapper in the photo shoot with the magazine, rocking a Ralph Lauren suit jacket and Tom Ford sneakers.

John Boyega is a shooting star and we are excited to witness his journey.

