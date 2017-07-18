R. Kelly “alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him”

RnB star R. Kelly has responded to allegations that he is keeping young women against their will in an abusive sex cult.

A statement by his lawyer Linda Mensch said:

“Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name,” the statement said.

In the earlier report published by Buzzfeed, Mensch had said:

We can only wonder why folks would persist in defaming a great artist who loves his fans, works 24/7, and takes care of all of the people in his life,” Mensch wrote. “He works hard to become the best person and artist he can be. It is interesting that stories and tales debunked many years ago turn up when his goal is to stop the violence; put down the guns; and embrace peace and love. I suppose that is the price of fame. Like all of us, Mr. Kelly deserves a personal life. Please respect that.

This is not the first time R.Kelly has been embroiled in a case of sexual misconduct. In 2008, he was accused of making child pornography. The case centered around a videotape that prosecutors alleged showed Kelly having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Jim DeRogatis the reporter who wrote the Buzzfeed report claimed that he received the videotape in 2000, and he also wrote the article that launched the police investigation.