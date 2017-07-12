BellaNaija

Learn how to Self-Publish a Bestseller with no Money on a New Episode of “Smart Money with Arese”

12.07.2017

Author and personal finance educator, Arese Ugwu is out with a new episode of the Smart Money is Broke show, on her YouTube channel.

On this episode, she speaks on how to overcome when you have a life or business problem.

  Jcsgrl July 12, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Girl you are the real deal. Bigger and greater you I pray in Jesus name. Well done. Great video

  margaret ebubedike July 12, 2017 at 11:46 am

    An absolute masterpiece, well done you Arese!

  Bukie July 12, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Makes sense!

  TheRealDeal July 13, 2017 at 2:06 am

    Arese, you’re awesome! You get brain too too too much!! I hail thee and can see why anything you touch turns to gold. You go gurll. I wish you great success. You’re the real influencer and wish we had many more of you in Lagos imparting knowledge instead of other vlogggers who dumb pple down with senseless post. I particularly Love how you took matters in your hand when the naysayers said Nigerians only love to read fluffy entertainment pieces. You pretty much said nah, I will be the one to change that mindset and educate them on what’s important. BRAVO!!

