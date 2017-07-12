Learn how to Self-Publish a Bestseller with no Money on a New Episode of “Smart Money with Arese”

Author and personal finance educator, Arese Ugwu is out with a new episode of the Smart Money is Broke show, on her YouTube channel.
On this episode, she speaks on how to overcome when you have a life or business problem.
Watch
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
12.07.2017 at By BN TV 4 Comments
Author and personal finance educator, Arese Ugwu is out with a new episode of the Smart Money is Broke show, on her YouTube channel.
On this episode, she speaks on how to overcome when you have a life or business problem.
Watch
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!
Girl you are the real deal. Bigger and greater you I pray in Jesus name. Well done. Great video
An absolute masterpiece, well done you Arese!
Makes sense!
Arese, you’re awesome! You get brain too too too much!! I hail thee and can see why anything you touch turns to gold. You go gurll. I wish you great success. You’re the real influencer and wish we had many more of you in Lagos imparting knowledge instead of other vlogggers who dumb pple down with senseless post. I particularly Love how you took matters in your hand when the naysayers said Nigerians only love to read fluffy entertainment pieces. You pretty much said nah, I will be the one to change that mindset and educate them on what’s important. BRAVO!!