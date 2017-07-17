“I am Powerful, Valuable & Deserving of every chance in the world” – Meet #TeamBN at #JANLEADCamp 2017

I am Powerful, Valuable & Deserving of every chance in the world; I am a woman, what’s your super power?

This is Munachi, and I'm part of BN's Editorial Team.

I recently mentored 6 smart, young girls at the Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) LEAD (Leadership, Empowerment, Achievement and Development) Camp 2017 and here’s how it went.

LEAD Camp caters to the Social Development Goals of a female child and is a yearly program organised by JAN, a non-profit organisation that is part of the Junior Achievement Worldwide (JAWW).

The Founder of LEAP Camp, Simi Sanni Nwogugu on why she decided to focus on the girl child:

I developed LEAD Camp back in 2001 because, after two years of running JAN, I noticed that some of the girls who were shy or timid at the beginning of the Company Program, were more confident by the end and needed just a little more encouragement to secure their new found leadership skills.

On Monday, July 10, I spoke on a panel session on Getting your message across.

The aim of the panel was to inspire the girls with our individual career journeys and also allow them to understand the role of media in our society today.

At the end of the panel, the girls were divided into groups to create a message for the achievement aspect of their program. They were also to deliver the message on our individual media platforms and I was so excited to meet #TeamBN.

After the pleasantries, we got down to business. The girls decided they were going to shoot a video titled “I AM” as it was the most effective way to get their message across. It was almost as if they had planned ahead.

As part of passing their message across I asked the girls to come up with one positive word each they thought best described them.

I also asked them to write down positive words they want to be said about them and this is what they came up with.

Meet the six girls I had the pleasure of working with.

Name: Janet Olusola Morakinyo

Age: 17

State of Origin: Ogun

My Word: Unique

Career Choice: To be an insurance agent or an accountant

Favourite Quote: “Knowledge is power”

One thing you’ll like to see or do to change the girl child narrative: I feel that girls should be given more opportunities to get educated and study whatever they choose to and be given the chance to research and invent new things.

Name: Terdoo Gabrielle Iekaa

Age: 14

State of Origin: Benue

My Word: Confident

Career Choice: Doctor(paediatrician)

Favourite Quote: “With God all things are possible”

One thing you’ll like to see or do to change the girl child narrative: I’d like to travel the world and help save as many young girls as I can (health wise) and be recognised for doing something good because girls are maltreated and treated unfairly.

Name: Ginika Ruth Almona

Age: 15

State of Origin: Delta

My Word: Intelligent

Career Choice: Chef&own a restaurant

Favourite Quote: “Strive till the end”

One thing you’ll like to see or do to change the girl child narrative: I’ll love to use the culinary skills to end at least 30% of hunger in girls.

Name: Aisha Adamu Jidda

Age: 15

State of Origin: Adamawa

My Word: Human

Career Choice: Entrepreneur

Favourite Quote:“Nothing will work unless you do”

One thing you’ll like to see or do to change the girl child narrative: Higher education standards

Name: Omorinsola Omofehintola Ajayi

Age: 16

State of Origin: Lagos

My Word: Independent

Career Choice: Politician

Favourite Quote: “If life doesn’t give you what you want then you have to take it.”

One thing you’ll like to see or do to change the girl child narrative: One day, sooner than expected we will get equal opportunities as men career wise.

Name: Mercy Ngelo Ndifor

Age: 16

State of Origin: Abia

My Word: Powerful:

Career Choice: Doctor

Favourite Quote: All things are possible through Christ who strengthens me

One thing you’ll like to see or do to change the girl child narrative: I would really love to educate and teach young girls who are denied the opportunity of going to school.

Here’s our project:



Music Credit: Waje ft Lira – Mountain