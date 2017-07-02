Indian Doctors Fly in for Cancer and Children Ailments

Wings of Rescue Limited offers free consultation on cancer and all forms of children ailment.

We are bringing Senior Consultants in Oncology (Cancer) and Paediatric (Children) from Jaypee Hospital, India for a free consultation on the 8th and 9th of July, 2017 and there would be subsequent surgical procedures by same doctors in August.

The Paediatric Surgeon would attend to all children cases while the Oncology Surgeon would attend to all cancer cases.

Please come along with all Medical Reports.

Day 1: Saturday, July 8th, 2017

Venue: Tonajib Hospital and Maternity Home,

No. 46, Maria Ibironke Street, Ikotun, Alimosho, Lagos.

Day 2: Sunday, July 9th, 2017

Venue: OLIVE Multi-Specialist Hospitals, Plot 6, Block 1A, Rock Drive,

Central Business District, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Click here to register http://bit.ly/2obUQUW

For further enquiries kindly call Dara on 08143470716

