BellaNaija

Inspired!

New Music: Harrysong – Arabanko

07.07.2017 at By Leave a Comment

BellaNaija - New Music: Harrysong - Arabanko

Alter Plate Music CEO Harrysong has released a new single titled “Arabanko“. “Arabanko” is a song with deep lyrics that sheds light on lots of key issues surrounding the singer, while keeping the fans grooving at the same time.

Get “Arabanko” here

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , , Filed Under: Music

css.php
MENU BellaNaija