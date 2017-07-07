New Music: Lil Kesh – Love Story

YAGI boss and Olamide‘s protege Lil Kesh drops his second single of 2017 titled “Love Story“. The Princeton produced track is a follow up to his widely accepted “No Fake Love” single.
07.07.2017
