New Music: Lil Kesh – Love Story

YAGI boss and Olamide‘s protege Lil Kesh drops his second single of 2017 titled “Love Story“. The Princeton produced track is a follow up to his widely accepted “No Fake Love” single.

Get “Love Story” here

