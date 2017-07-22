New Video: Chief Obi feat. Olamide – Carry Go

Popular comedian Chief Obi drops the visuals for his debut single “Carry Go“, which featured YBNL boss Olamide. The video was shot by SM Productions.
Hit Play below!
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
22.07.2017 at By BellaNaija.com 3 Comments
Popular comedian Chief Obi drops the visuals for his debut single “Carry Go“, which featured YBNL boss Olamide. The video was shot by SM Productions.
Hit Play below!
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline
mY JAM!
Uche Mba will give man a heart attack
Aww nice to see him and his bae Uche in this video. Nice song.