Erase Cancer 2.0! Diamond Bank supports fight against Cancer at NSE's 5KM Corporate Challenge Race

NSE Corporate Challenge

L – R : Uchenna Nwobi, Sponsorship and Events Officer; Udoka Oguamanam, Team Lead, New Media, all of Diamond bank Plc ; Acting CEO, Central Securities Clearing System Plc, Bola Adeeko; Eze Anyanwu, Media Relations Officer ; and Chiwuzie Anabuike, Digital Media Officer, all of Diamond Bank Plc at the 2017 NSE Corporate Challenge held at Onikan Stadium recently.

The Nigeria Stock Exchange held the 4th edition of its annual NSE Corporate Challenge Race over the weekend. This year’s theme was tagged ‘Erase Cancer 2.0’, with a five-kilometre race which kicked off from the Onikan Stadium to raise awareness about cancer and educate the public on how to take proactive steps in its prevention.

The event which was organized in collaboration with other corporate bodies witnessed activities such as jogging and running competition and employees of the supporting companies fully participated in these activities which had different prizes for the various activities.

NSE Corporate Challenge

L-R: President, Nigerian Stock Exchange , Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Oscar Onyema and Ade Bajomo, Executive Director, Nigerian Stock Exchange at the NSE Corporate Challenge at Onikan Stadium, Lagos.

The Media Relations Officer of Diamond Bank, Eze Anyanwu described the forum as a rare opportunity for workers from different corporate sectors to interact together.

“This is the NSE corporate challenge and it is more like an activity that brings some corporate bodies together, not just in the financial sector, but also in other corporate sectors. Diamond Bank is proud to be part of this event and we intend to keep giving our support towards its success. NSE is the main sponsor while the rest of us are here to give our support wholeheartedly,” he said.

He explained further that Diamond Bank had been part of the NSE Corporate Challenge activity right from inception and would continue to support the awareness to erase cancer as part of giving back to the society.

NSE Corporate Challenge

L-R: President, Nigerian Stock Exchange , Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Oscar Onyema; and Ade Bajomo, Executive Director, Nigerian Stock Exchange at the NSE Corporate Challenge at Onikan Stadium, Lagos.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE), Oscar Onyema said the alert on cancer had become paramount if one is to stay alive.

On the day’s event, he said “This race is a fun-filled event called The Corporate Challenge” and it is for listed companies, broker-dealers and the entire ecosystem around the stock exchange. We are running to create awareness about the fight against cancer and to raise money to buy mobile testing units because we found out from research that early detection is the key to addressing the cancer menace, which is fast becoming a major killer on the continent and in Nigeria’’.

“Fitness is important in our day to day activities and like they say, health is wealth. A lot of us underestimate the impact of good health, which is actually a major asset. And so we are also encouraging people to keep fit by exercising regularly because it will help to increase our life expectancy. It will also help us to be more productive in our place of work. So, it is good when people live healthily,” he said.

 

L – R: Chiwuzie Anabuike, Digital Media Officer, Diamond Bank Plc; Acting CEO, Central Securities Clearing System Plc, Bola Adeeko and Eze Anyanwu, Media Relations Officer, Diamond Bank Plc at the 2017 NSE Corporate Challenge held at Onikan Stadium recently.

Cross section of participants at the start line of the NSE Corporate challenge five-kilometer race, at the Onikan Stadium, Lagos.

Cross section of participants at the start line of the NSE Corporate challenge five-kilometer race, at the Onikan Stadium, Lagos.

