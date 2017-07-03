Erase Cancer 2.0! Diamond Bank supports fight against Cancer at NSE’s 5KM Corporate Challenge Race

The Nigeria Stock Exchange held the 4th edition of its annual NSE Corporate Challenge Race over the weekend. This year’s theme was tagged ‘Erase Cancer 2.0’, with a five-kilometre race which kicked off from the Onikan Stadium to raise awareness about cancer and educate the public on how to take proactive steps in its prevention.

The event which was organized in collaboration with other corporate bodies witnessed activities such as jogging and running competition and employees of the supporting companies fully participated in these activities which had different prizes for the various activities.

The Media Relations Officer of Diamond Bank, Eze Anyanwu described the forum as a rare opportunity for workers from different corporate sectors to interact together.

“This is the NSE corporate challenge and it is more like an activity that brings some corporate bodies together, not just in the financial sector, but also in other corporate sectors. Diamond Bank is proud to be part of this event and we intend to keep giving our support towards its success. NSE is the main sponsor while the rest of us are here to give our support wholeheartedly,” he said.

He explained further that Diamond Bank had been part of the NSE Corporate Challenge activity right from inception and would continue to support the awareness to erase cancer as part of giving back to the society.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE), Oscar Onyema said the alert on cancer had become paramount if one is to stay alive.

On the day’s event, he said “This race is a fun-filled event called The Corporate Challenge” and it is for listed companies, broker-dealers and the entire ecosystem around the stock exchange. We are running to create awareness about the fight against cancer and to raise money to buy mobile testing units because we found out from research that early detection is the key to addressing the cancer menace, which is fast becoming a major killer on the continent and in Nigeria’’.

“Fitness is important in our day to day activities and like they say, health is wealth. A lot of us underestimate the impact of good health, which is actually a major asset. And so we are also encouraging people to keep fit by exercising regularly because it will help to increase our life expectancy. It will also help us to be more productive in our place of work. So, it is good when people live healthily,” he said.

