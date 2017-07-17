Creativity, Fashion & Glamour! Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week celebrates 5th year Anniversary | Aug 19th & 20th

Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week has had a successful run over the past four (4) years, and what started with a small group of creative minds has grown to become a big fashion brand which is recognized not only in Nigeria but also in Europe

NSFDWeek also showcases current collections from other non-student fashion designers who are role models to the upcoming ones.

There will be various award presentation for different categories.

It’s time for the 5th anniversary edition which promises to be amazing.

Date: Saturday, August 19th & Sunday, August 20th, 2017

Exhibition: 1.00 pm

Red Carpet: 4.00 pm

Show: 5.00 pm

Venue: Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.

To book a seat at the event, kindly register at www.eventbrite.co.uk

For sponsorship, showcase & exhibition- info@nsfdweek.com

For media partnership- press@nsfdweek.com

Facebook/Instagram/Twitter @nsfdweek

————————————————————————————————————————————-

Sponsored Content