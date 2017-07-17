BellaNaija

BN Style Spotlight: Nse Ikpe-Etim as Host of the AMAA 2017

17.07.2017

Nollywood star Nse Ikpe-Etim was the host of the highly anticipated African Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, which took place on Saturday, June 15 at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The beautiful actress rocked a black and nude detailed dress from Nigerian brand, Agatha Monero which fit her style perfectly.

Her hair was done beautifully in an up-do by O’Naturals and she opted for a bold beat for the night, with makeup done by Anabelle.

Credits
Hair: O’Naturals | @onaturals1
Makeup:  Annabelle | @nenebelle_
Nails: MichaelAbayomi | @mikeade25
Dress: Agatha Moreno | @agathamoreno
Photography: Omide | @omidephotography

