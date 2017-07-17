BN Style Spotlight: Nse Ikpe-Etim as Host of the AMAA 2017

Nollywood star Nse Ikpe-Etim was the host of the highly anticipated African Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, which took place on Saturday, June 15 at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The beautiful actress rocked a black and nude detailed dress from Nigerian brand, Agatha Monero which fit her style perfectly.

Her hair was done beautifully in an up-do by O’Naturals and she opted for a bold beat for the night, with makeup done by Anabelle.



Credits

Hair: O’Naturals | @onaturals1

Makeup: Annabelle | @nenebelle_

Nails: MichaelAbayomi | @mikeade25

Dress: Agatha Moreno | @agathamoreno

Photography: Omide | @omidephotography