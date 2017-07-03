Check out the Official Poster for Kunle Afolayan’s “The Tribunal”

Ace filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has released the official poster for his movie “The Tribunal”

The story follows Jimi Disu, a man in his fifties and one of the bright-minded lawyers who co-established a leading law firm in Lagos many years ago.

Unfortunately, he lost his sense of direction and strength after being hit by a series of personal challenges that questioned his resolve as a man. He subsequently became a ‘charge and bail’ lawyer with no further ambition.

Approached by a young, enthusiastic, fresh law school graduate Tanimowo (who adores him for the stature of his legendary pedigree as a lawyer), to defend her friend, an albino who has been unfairly relieved of his duties at work, Jimi Disu is presented a chance to battle his old law firm.

The Tribunal stars Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Funsho Adeolu, Nobert Young, Ade Laoye, and Damilola Ogunsi.

See poster