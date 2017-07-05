BellaNaija

Inspired!

“Teach your sons to cook” – Omoni Oboli advises moms with a Photo of her son in the Kitchen

05.07.2017 at By 1 Comment

"Teach your sons to cook" - Omoni Oboli shares Photo of her son in the KitchenNollywood actress Omoni Oboli has charged mothers to teach their sons to cook.

She posted a photo of her son mixing dough and wrote:

“Mothers of boys, teach your sons to cook! Make dem nor go turn another person pikin to perpetual cook 😝or make person nor go use food catch them.”

Photo Credit: Instagram – omonioboli

Comment  1

Tagged With: , , , , Filed Under: Living, Movies & TV, Scoop

1 Comments on “Teach your sons to cook” – Omoni Oboli advises moms with a Photo of her son in the Kitchen
css.php
MENU BellaNaija