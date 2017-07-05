“Teach your sons to cook” – Omoni Oboli advises moms with a Photo of her son in the Kitchen

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has charged mothers to teach their sons to cook.
She posted a photo of her son mixing dough and wrote:
“Mothers of boys, teach your sons to cook! Make dem nor go turn another person pikin to perpetual cook 😝or make person nor go use food catch them.”
"Mothers of boys, teach your sons to cook! Make dem nor go turn another person pikin to perpetual cook 😝or make person nor go use food catch them. He mixed it from start to finish himself. I helped him with the frying sha 😉
