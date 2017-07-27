BellaNaija

Chic & Versatile: TIFÉ presents New Collection titled "Imo" | Lookbook

Contemporary womenswear label TIFÉ presents its latest collection titled Imo (pronounced E-moh). The brand is known for its versatile, transitional and effortlessly elegant designs.

For the TIFÉ brand, this collection is not about looking strong or beautiful because all women are already strong and beautiful. It’s about finding the beauty, solace and balance in oneself. This collection describes the modern woman, who rules her world with understanding, knowledge, grace and purpose whilst being fun and elegant at it. It is inspired by the desire to promote self-awareness and confidence in today’s woman.

Credits
Brand:  TIFÉ | @officialtife
Photography: Kola Oshalusi | @kolaoshalusi
Model: Precious John | @precious_john
Makeup: Cass | @Casskoncept
Shoes: Nell and Bell | @nellandbell
Styling and Creative Direction: Toyosi Clay | @toyo_c, Bolutife Ajayi
Assistant Stylist: Ben Ayemere

  Joy E. Ojo July 27, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Not bad, very wearable. Are they expensive? This is always my fear.

    meeee July 27, 2017 at 6:44 pm

      sharrap dere, what do you know? is it because its beyonce? mumu like you, slave to celeb. haven’t u got eyes to see dat fake ass idia rocked it better. she probably hasn’t finished paying for the dress but she looks nicer in the attire

  Reni August 14, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    This brand….hmmmm….

