Chic & Versatile: TIFÉ presents New Collection titled “Imo” | Lookbook

Contemporary womenswear label TIFÉ presents its latest collection titled Imo (pronounced E-moh). The brand is known for its versatile, transitional and effortlessly elegant designs.
For the TIFÉ brand, this collection is not about looking strong or beautiful because all women are already strong and beautiful. It’s about finding the beauty, solace and balance in oneself. This collection describes the modern woman, who rules her world with understanding, knowledge, grace and purpose whilst being fun and elegant at it. It is inspired by the desire to promote self-awareness and confidence in today’s woman.
Credits
Brand: TIFÉ | @officialtife
Photography: Kola Oshalusi | @kolaoshalusi
Model: Precious John | @precious_john
Makeup: Cass | @Casskoncept
Shoes: Nell and Bell | @nellandbell
Styling and Creative Direction: Toyosi Clay | @toyo_c, Bolutife Ajayi
Assistant Stylist: Ben Ayemere
