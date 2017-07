Superstar Singer Timi Dakolo performed for free at several weddings in Lagos on Saturday.

It started with an Instagram post where he called on his followers to drop the venue of anyone they know whose wedding ceremony is taking place on Saturday.

HEY EVERYONE.. IF YOU HAVE ANYONE WEDDING TODAY IN LAGOS.. JUST DROP THE VENUE ..I AM COMING TO SING FOR FREE… #IAMFEELINGGOODTODAY ..PHOTO CREDIT:BUSOLA DAKOLO.. STYLIST:@Noble_igwe @busoladakolo A post shared by Timi dakolo (@timidakolo) on Jul 15, 2017 at 5:37am PDT

The “Iyawo mi” singer went on to perform in at least five weddings… for free! See below:

WEDDING ONE DONE.. A post shared by Timi dakolo (@timidakolo) on Jul 15, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

WEDDING TWO VENUE…POST MORE VENUES A post shared by Timi dakolo (@timidakolo) on Jul 15, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

WEDDING TWO DONE…#JUSTBECAUSEICAN A post shared by Timi dakolo (@timidakolo) on Jul 15, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

THEN ANOTHER ONE…#JUSTBECAUSEICAN A post shared by Timi dakolo (@timidakolo) on Jul 15, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

THEN ANOTHER ONE…#JUSTBECAUSEICAN A post shared by Timi dakolo (@timidakolo) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

ANOTHER ONE…#JUSTBECAUSEICAN A post shared by Timi dakolo (@timidakolo) on Jul 15, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT