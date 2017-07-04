Traditional Medicine Practitioners can treat President Buhari – Patron

Thehas said that its members can restore‘s health, saying that traveling to London may not solve his sickness.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is our national leader and we must guide him with all jealousy. We are a national body which is recognized by the Federal Government. The association was established during the reign of former president Olusegun Obasanjo and he uses our products. You can see how strong he is even at his age.

“We have been able to treat patients whose families had lost hope on their recovery. Unfortunately, we have not been consulted to treat President Buhari. We can treat him and the government must realize that traveling abroad for treatment may not solve the issue.

“If you get to mortuary many corpses found in the place are rich people because they don’t trust their health with local treatment. Many rich people believe expensive drugs and treatment but this will go a long way to deepen the recession,” he said.