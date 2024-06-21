Connect with us

Culture Inspired News

Osun-Osogbo Festival Sets Sights on Guinness World Record for Most Traditional Dances in a Row

Beauty BN TV Culture Living

Want Long Healthy Hair? Try Cloves The EfikZara Way | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style Sweet Spot

We’re Still Swooning Over These Mother-Daugther Portraits Of Jamesetta Brisbane & Emme Mensah

Beauty BN TV Culture Music News Style

Nigerian Maverick — Asa is the Cover Star for GQ South Africa's New Music & Creativity Issue

BN TV Culture Style

We Want Everything Shade Okoya Slayed To These High Society Owambe Events | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Movies Style

Who said Hijabi Style isn't Glamorous? Shut 'em Up with this Fab Lewk from Rawdah Mohammed

Cuisine Culture

From Lagos to Soweto: Here Are Some Mouthwatering African Street Foods You Should Know

BN TV Culture Events Inspired Living Style

Waste to Wonder: Ifunanya Dozie Dissects Textile Waste Management in New Campaign with The Ladymaker

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Inspired Living

Making The Shift: Thinking about Body Weight with Self-love & Better Understanding | WATCH

Culture Events Promotions

Omoluabi Ayato: Goldberg Showcases the Unique Beauty of the African Culture at the AMVCA10

Culture

Osun-Osogbo Festival Sets Sights on Guinness World Record for Most Traditional Dances in a Row

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

History is about to unfold as the 2024 Osun-Osogbo Festival sets its sights on a Guinness World Record with the most traditional dances performed in a single row.

From the 29th of July to the 9th of August 2024, at the Osogbo Township Stadium, Osun State will showcase its cultural richness through 40 traditional dances in a single show. The pinnacle of this grand endeavour culminates on the 30th of July 2024.

“Through this record attempt, the state aims to inspire their community and shine a spotlight on Nigeria’s rich cultural tapestry,” says a festival representative.

The Osun-Osogbo festival is a fourteen-day event held in August of each year. It culminates in a massive procession from the Ataoja’s (the town’s King) palace to the main Osun Shrine, where rituals with the sacred objects carried by the Arugba (the votary maid) are conducted. It is a celebration of resilience, creativity, and tradition—a true reflection of the soul of Osun State.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BNCreativesCorner: Anendlessocean is Embracing His Artistic Identity Beyond Gospel Music

Yewande Jinadu: Understanding The Differences Between Eye Service & Genuine Visibility in Career Growth

Mathew Agono Tells Us All About His Modelling Journey and His Work & Life in Dubai

Kosisochukwu Ugorji: How I Overcame Academic Struggles to Achieve a 4.06 GPA at Columbia University

Money Matters With Nimi: Financial Strategies Fathers Can Adopt for Better Family Security
css.php