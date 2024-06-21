Osun-Osogbo Festival Sets Sights on Guinness World Record for Most Traditional Dances in a Row

History is about to unfold as the 2024 Osun-Osogbo Festival sets its sights on a Guinness World Record with the most traditional dances performed in a single row.

From the 29th of July to the 9th of August 2024, at the Osogbo Township Stadium, Osun State will showcase its cultural richness through 40 traditional dances in a single show. The pinnacle of this grand endeavour culminates on the 30th of July 2024.

“Through this record attempt, the state aims to inspire their community and shine a spotlight on Nigeria’s rich cultural tapestry,” says a festival representative.