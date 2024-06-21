Culture
Osun-Osogbo Festival Sets Sights on Guinness World Record for Most Traditional Dances in a Row
History is about to unfold as the 2024 Osun-Osogbo Festival sets its sights on a Guinness World Record with the most traditional dances performed in a single row.
From the 29th of July to the 9th of August 2024, at the Osogbo Township Stadium, Osun State will showcase its cultural richness through 40 traditional dances in a single show. The pinnacle of this grand endeavour culminates on the 30th of July 2024.
“Through this record attempt, the state aims to inspire their community and shine a spotlight on Nigeria’s rich cultural tapestry,” says a festival representative.
The Osun-Osogbo festival is a fourteen-day event held in August of each year. It culminates in a massive procession from the Ataoja’s (the town’s King) palace to the main Osun Shrine, where rituals with the sacred objects carried by the Arugba (the votary maid) are conducted. It is a celebration of resilience, creativity, and tradition—a true reflection of the soul of Osun State.