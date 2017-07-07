She Leads Africa will be bringing its signature travelling boot camp “The SheHive” to Toronto this July! Win a free pass from BellaNaija

The SheHive is a must-attend event for any woman of colour who’s determined to build the skills and networks needed to achieve professional/entrepreneurial success. It’s a platform to brainstorm with like-minded individuals and connect with opportunities on the African continent.

SLA has hosted previous versions of this event in cities including Accra, Abuja, NewYork, Nairobi, London, Lagos, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Washington DC. Their SheHive in London (hosted in partnership with Facebook) was live streamed by BBC Africa.

If you’re interested in entering this ticket raffle all you have to do is fill out this form.

Some of the amazing speakers who’ll be sharing their secrets to professional success include:

Njeri Rionge , one of Forbes Africa’s Most Successful Women & founder of Wanachi Online

Lucia Bakulumpagi-Wamala , one of Forbes 30 Most Promising Young African Entrepreneurs & co-founder of Bakulu Power

Isaac Ansah , founder of Africa Fashion Week Toronto

Emily Mills, founder of How She Hustles

Grace Mahary , founder of Project Tsehigh & supermodel

Afua Osei, co-founder of She Leads Africa

Check out what past SheHive participants had to say below!

Tickets for #SheHiveToronto are quickly selling out, so interested participants are encouraged to secure their spots as soon as possible. Passes are still available here!

__________________________________________________________________________

BellaNaija is a media partner for SLA