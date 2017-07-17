Woman kills Husband for Insurance Money but Ex-wife gets it

Uloma Curry-Walker, a 45-year old newly-wed, in Cleveland, USA, hired a hit-man to kill her husband so she could get his $100,000 insurance payout along with his pension cheques to pay off her debts.
Uloma Curry-Walker and her husband Lt. William Walker (a firefighter with the Cleveland Fire Department) had been married for only 4 months when she, being tens-of-thousands of dollars in debt, decided to ask her daughter’s boyfriend to carry out a hit on William.
According to CBS News, on paying her 17 year old daughter’s boyfriend (20 Year old Chad Padgett) a $1000 advance fee, he contracted the hit to his cousin (Christopher Hein, also 20) who then had a failed attempt at assassinating William and decided to sub-contract it to another thug (22 year old Ryan Dotty) who was able to successfully deliver four bullets to her husband while he was out getting fast-food on Uloma’s request.
After the murder, Uloma found out that William Walker’s ex-wife was still listed as the beneficiary on all his financial payouts.
Uloma has been convicted of aggravated murder and is set to be sentenced on August 8, 2017; possibly to life in prison without possibility of parole.
Photo Credit: Instagram @balleralert
This news is one week late na, BN!!!
Anyway, that is what happens to greedy people, just unfortunate that an innocent man, whose only crime was to fall in love died . May his soul rest in peace.