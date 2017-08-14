BellaNaija

Inspired!

BN Contributor Okechukwu Ofili of Okadabooks is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

14.08.2017 at By 2 Comments

Five years ago, getting one’s book published in Nigeria was a herculean task, especially for first time authors. Apart from securing a cost effective publishing deal which will also guarantee a good return on investment for the author.

Our #BellaNaijaMCM this week Okechukwu Ofili had a personal experience where a distributor owed him about N1.5m from sales of his books and he decided he was going not going to allow another author have the same experience.

In 2013, he founded Okadabooks App which went on to win the MTN App of the Year the same year.

He described the platform as “a fast, simple and fun way to read books without ever leaving your couch! It’s different – putting books in your pocket, without breaking your wallets.”

The platform now has over 135,000 unique users and over 972,000 book downloads. It simplifies the process of not just publishing, but access to books for a small fee.

The world is going digital and mobile, and Okechukwu is making sure Nigerian authors use this development make money from their craft.

Okadabooks has a column #LiterallyWhatsHot on BellaNaija and Okechukwu is a regular contributor at BN.

Okechukwu is the author of four books: How Stupidity Saved my LifeHow Laziness Saved my LifeHow Intelligence Kills and How To Sell Stupidity: Marketing Course (Audio Book and 3 CD-Set).

Okechukwu grew up in Lagos, Nigeria and later moved to the United States, where he earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Houston.

2 Comments on BN Contributor Okechukwu Ofili of Okadabooks is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week
  • Akanna Okeke
    Akanna Okeke August 14, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Great! I read “How Stupidity Saved My Life”. Such an interesting read!! 🙂

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Tosin August 14, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    🙂

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Fire on the Mountain Asa 3:36
  2. Beautiful Asa 5:02
  3. Be My Man Asa 3:50
  4. 360° Asa 3:35
  5. Awe Asa 5:17
  6. Bed Of Stone Asa 4:20
  7. Bibanke Asa 4:17
  8. Eye Adaba Asa 5:17
  9. Jailer Asa 4:10
  10. Bimpe Asa 3:24
  11. Eyo Asa 3:55

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija