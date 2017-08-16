3 Generations! Davido shares cute photo of his daughter & Father

Superstar singer Davido posted a photo of him, his daughter Hailey and his father Adedeji Adeleke on SnapChat and it’s lovely.
Davido, who is currently on his 30 Billion World Tour, welcomed Hailey, his first child with girlfriend Mandy in May.
Well I can’t judge anyone by their choice of parenting but I wonder the next child the father will meet.
I wish u long life O.B.O BADDEST
Lol this baby ain’t his first child. This is his second (maybe even 3rd.)