3 Generations! Davido shares cute photo of his daughter & Father

16.08.2017 at By 5 Comments

Superstar singer Davido posted a photo of him, his daughter Hailey and his father Adedeji Adeleke on SnapChat and it’s lovely.

Davido, who is currently on his 30 Billion World Tour, welcomed Hailey, his first child with girlfriend Mandy in May.

See the photo below:

5 Comments on 3 Generations! Davido shares cute photo of his daughter & Father
  • Ej August 16, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Well I can’t judge anyone by their choice of parenting but I wonder the next child the father will meet.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • o.b. jnr August 17, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    ….I loves you & your dauther with family

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • o.b. jnr August 17, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    ….I loves you & your dauther with ur family

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • o.b. jnr August 17, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    I wish u long life O.B.O BADDEST

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Lemo93 August 18, 2017 at 1:45 am

    Lol this baby ain’t his first child. This is his second (maybe even 3rd.)

    Love this! 8 Reply
