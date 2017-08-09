BellaNaija

Deyemi Okanlawon announced as Redcare HMO Brand Ambassador

One of Nigeria’s fastest growing and tech-friendly HMOs, Redcare HMO, recently announced ace actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, as the company’s first celebrity brand ambassador. This is coming at a time when the organization is championing various health initiatives nationwide which seek to promote the overall quality of life, especially through active participation in regular physical exercises.

Speaking at the contract signing event which recently held at the Redcare HMO Headquarters in Lagos, the Managing Director, Dr Babatunde Salako said:

Deyemi is a well-known fitness enthusiast who cheerfully and regularly promotes physical exercise on various social media platforms. In addition, his corporate experience in marketing makes him the perfect brand influencer for our company. These are the factors that endeared him to us. Therefore, we’re happy to make him a part of the Redcare brand, where we strongly believe he will play a great part in our unrelenting pursuit of health and wellness promotion, one of which involves the #iAmRedee fitness challenge currently making waves on social media Instagram, Facebook, Twitter & LinkedIn.

Also present at the event were other representatives of Redcare HMO which include Cynthia Osadare, Deputy Head of Corporate Services, Gbemisola Elujulo, Head of Human Resource & Admin, as well as legal representatives of Deyemi Okanlawon – Michael Orimobi, Global Chairman, and Amaka Amalu, COO, Tokunbo Orimobi Legal Group.

 

Tagged With: , , Filed Under: Movies & TV

