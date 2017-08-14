BellaNaija

Veteran Actress Ego Boyo calls out Nollywood Filmmakers for Lack of Originality

Veteran Nollywood actress Ego Boyo has shared her thoughts on the current state of the movie industry in Nigeria.

The actress who starred in the classic TV show “Checkmate” has called out present-day filmmakers for their lack of originality.

In a series of tweets on her official Twitter account, she asked if filmmakers are selling out venues and selling out real creative content.

  • G August 14, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Tell Madame Mo

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Mstilii August 14, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Thank you Ego Boy Thank you
    I don’t blame only the movie makers who continuously churn out this mediocre bullshit. I blame those who continously praise the mediocrity and support it. You can’t call them out without being called a hater.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • DA August 15, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Ego Boyo is right…they are churning out refurbished hollywood stories. when i knew The wedding party was lying about how sold out they were…true they were sold out but what was the strategy ?….lemme tell you…they formed alliance with movie centers to sell only their movie…so you go to ICM for example and ask for a movie which was already on their schedule online and they tell you its not showing but Wedding party is…that’s what they did nationwide…mediocrity

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Nene August 15, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Nigerians movies are much worse. Technology was not great in the 90s but I sure as hell were glued to the TV because the stories were great and the acting was very real.

    Love this! 0 Reply
