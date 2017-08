Hello BellaNaijarians!

Happy New Week!

To win, you have to carry the mindset of a winner and keep telling yourself you are one, whiled doing the work required.

Pessimism will not just stop you from achieving a particular goal, it’ll also make you less productive in other areas of your life.

So this week, go out and win… and make sure you’re looking good too 😊. Humans look at the outward appearance. So, dress the part 😉.

Cheers!