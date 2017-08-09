BellaNaija

Inspired!

Google CEO responds to 7-Year Old’s Job Application

09.08.2017 at By 6 Comments

Seven year old Chloe Bridgewater driven by her fascination with her tablet and robots as well as the idea of working somewhere with bean bag chairs, go-karts, and slides decided to apply to Google for a job.

In the letter which was shared by Business Insider by her father Andy, she expresses her intent as well as her love for computers. Read the letter below:

BellaNaija - Google CEO responds to 7-Year Old's Job Application

She however received a pleasant surprise when Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded himself encouraging her to follow her dreams and urged her to reach back to him when she is done schooling. Read his reply below:

BellaNaija - Google CEO responds to 7-Year Old's Job Application

Comment  6

Tagged With: , , , Filed Under: Scoop

6 Comments on Google CEO responds to 7-Year Old’s Job Application
  • TalesByMoonLight August 9, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    This story is well over a year old. I recall I was in the last days of my Masters program when I read it while studying in the library and now I am about to resume 2nd year of PhD program. You guys can and should do better.

    Love this! 10 Reply
    • lotusflower August 10, 2017 at 12:12 am

      Stop exaggerating. The CEO only responded in February 2017. lol

      Love this! 27
  • Victor Adegoke August 10, 2017 at 2:46 am

    I am touched for a CEO to respond to a 7 year old application.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Symbee August 10, 2017 at 7:54 am

    @lotus,exactly…. Or are we in 2018 already. Maybe some of us lost track of time

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Fabulous August 10, 2017 at 8:53 am

    BN your harpic advert is highly distracting. I have avoided your website now for days because of this.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Relocate.com.ng August 10, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Hmmm… that’s a lucky application letter!……..>>>..…..Moving your home or office? Let us help you pack!
    .relocate.com.ng

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Ice Cream Feat Tomi Thomas Lady Donli 3:29
  2. Kashe Ni (Prod by TOBAY) Lady Donli 3:25
  3. Desire (Featuring Funbi & Tay Iwar) Odunsi 4:06
  4. Situationship (Feat AYLØ) Odunsi 3:26
  5. Blessings - BBJN ×Tomi Thomas Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  6. JJC - TOMI THOMAS X MUFASA X BENIE MACAULAY Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  7. Suicidal Feat. Ibk Nonso.Amadi 3:31
  8. Tonight Nonso Amadi 3:57
  9. Squad Idris King 3:12
  10. 4UÜ [Prod. by Yinoluu] Ayüü 3:50

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija