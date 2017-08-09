Google CEO responds to 7-Year Old’s Job Application

Seven year old Chloe Bridgewater driven by her fascination with her tablet and robots as well as the idea of working somewhere with bean bag chairs, go-karts, and slides decided to apply to Google for a job.

In the letter which was shared by Business Insider by her father Andy, she expresses her intent as well as her love for computers. Read the letter below:

She however received a pleasant surprise when Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded himself encouraging her to follow her dreams and urged her to reach back to him when she is done schooling. Read his reply below: