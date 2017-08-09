Google CEO responds to 7-Year Old’s Job Application

Seven year old Chloe Bridgewater driven by her fascination with her tablet and robots as well as the idea of working somewhere with bean bag chairs, go-karts, and slides decided to apply to Google for a job.
In the letter which was shared by Business Insider by her father Andy, she expresses her intent as well as her love for computers. Read the letter below:
She however received a pleasant surprise when Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded himself encouraging her to follow her dreams and urged her to reach back to him when she is done schooling. Read his reply below:
This story is well over a year old. I recall I was in the last days of my Masters program when I read it while studying in the library and now I am about to resume 2nd year of PhD program. You guys can and should do better.
Stop exaggerating. The CEO only responded in February 2017. lol
I am touched for a CEO to respond to a 7 year old application.
@lotus,exactly…. Or are we in 2018 already. Maybe some of us lost track of time
