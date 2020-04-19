TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People in the World are helping us “Find Hope” in our new Reality

In the wake of a new coronavirus reality, TIME Magazine 100 issue “Finding Hope” is featuring members of the TIME 100 community who have affected the world in various capacities, such as heads of state, titans of industry, icons of culture, etc.

TIME magazine had initially planned the regular annual TIME 100, but due to the ongoing situation in the world, they instead asked some of Time’s most influential people in the world for insight and perspective into some of the challenges we are all facing and how we can navigate the new reality while remaining hopeful and learning from it.

TIME’s new cover: “Finding Hope” features Margaret Atwood, Sundar Pichai, Stephen Curry, Tsai Ing-wen, the Dalai Lama, Jerry Brown and other TIME 100 leaders.

The president of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen :

Taiwan is no stranger to hardship, and our resilience stems from our willingness to unite to surmount even the toughest obstacles. This is what I hope Taiwan can share with the world: the human capacity to overcome challenges together is limitless.

The Dalai Lama:

We Buddhists believe that the entire world is interdependent…The outbreak of this terrible coronavirus has shown that what happens to one person can soon affect every other being…But it also reminds us that a compassionate or constructive act—whether working in hospitals or just observing social distancing has the potential to help many.

Margaret Atwood:

If you aren’t ill and even if you have small children and feel your brain has been kidnapped you’re actually in a good place, comparatively speaking. You can enjoy this time, albeit at a pace somewhat less frenzied than it was when things were ‘normal. Many are questioning that pace. What was the hurry? and deciding to live differently. It’s the best of times, it’s the worst of times. How you experience this time will be, in part, up to you.

Dr. Jerry Brown: During the 2014 Ebola Crisis, Dr. Jerry Brown resiliently shaped the landscape of healthcare in Liberia, landing him on the cover of Time Magazine and featuring him in their Person of the Year article. He says:

One of the best ways to support frontline #health workers is to first appreciate the sacrifices they are making to save lives in the face of limited resources. It doesn’t have to be by providing them gold or diamonds or even money, but just a word of appreciation and encouragement. It is an assurance that they are not alone.

Stephen Curry:

I was the first NBA player tested for COVID-19. Thankfully, my test came back negative. But that experience hit me, and it hit me hard. I’m fortunate to have the job I do, and not have to worry about all the many things crippling families across the country during this pandemic: unemployment, hunger, housing. How couldn’t I use all of my resources and the full power of the platform my wife and I have built to help those desperately in need during this time? We have a responsibility to one another.

Photo Credit: @jr