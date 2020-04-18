Rotimi Akeredolu & his Wife Betty Throw it Back to Celebrate their 39th Anniversary

Today marks the 39th year Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his wife, Betty have been married and the excited couple celebrated their big day with lovely family photos.

The couple got married on April 18, 1981, and are blessed with four children and three grandchildren.

Taking to his Twitter to celebrate, Governor Rotimi wrote:

“39 years thus far. May God’s name be praised. Happy anniversary Darlin’ mi”

Photo Credit: @RotimiAkeredolu