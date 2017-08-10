BellaNaija

Joseph Agyepong Siaw covers August Edition of Forbes Africa Magazine

Ghanaian serial entrepreneur and founder of The Jospong Group of companies, Joseph Agyepong  Siaw is the August edition cover for Forbes Africa. From selling exercise books on the streets, Agyepong is today responsible for the strategic vision of the Jospong Group of Companies, with operations in Africa as well as Asia and the Middle East.

He sits down with Forbes Africa correspondent Peace Hyde for the exclusive insight into his company, which employs over 250,000 Ghanaians with interests in many sectors of the economy with its biggest operations in waste management, ICT, and banking.

Check out the making of the cover below:

