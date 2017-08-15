BellaNaija

Littlefinger Dre, Cersei or Tariq…who would you rather?

15.08.2017

Hey BellaNaijarians,

This one is for all the Game of Thrones and Power and fans out there, the question for today is whose character would you absolutely love to be killed off their show; Littlefinger, Cersei, Tariq or Dre?

Let us know below!

  • Abi August 15, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Has to be Tariq for me. That child is annoying, I feel like slapping him everytime.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Ann August 15, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Tariq has to be killed. he looks like a houseboy and is very annoying

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Asa August 15, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Littlefinger… I don’t want Cersei to die. I want her to lose everything she holds dear and wallow in pain for the rest of her life without help from Jamie.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • patty boo August 15, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    I’m a Cersi fan big time. Even in the state of total defeat she still pushes on with her head up high.. a typical example of a go getter, although i wish it was for good things ☺.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Iyun August 15, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    It has to be Tariq: that boy is annoying followed by Dre and Lil-finger and Cersei(can’t wait for her death).

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • lilo August 15, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Tariq needs to go. I take bathroom breaks when he comes on…

    Love this! 0 Reply
