JAY-Z tops Forbes’ Hip-Hop’s 5 Wealthiest Artists with $900m Net Worth

02.03.2018 at By 1 Comment

JAY-Z. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL)

JAY-Z, for the first time, is the richest rapper on the planet (as well as the richest musician on the planet).

The rap mogul saw his net-worth rise from $810 million to $900 million in the past year, thanks to not just his stakes in Roc Nation and Tidal, but also the rising value of his interests in Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Ussé cognac.

In second place is the usual ruler of the list: Sean Combs aka Diddy aka P. Diddy aka Love aka Brother Love with $825 million to his name.

Then, of course, Dre sits in third place with a net-worth of $770 million, although the number is expected to rise soon, after he receives a slug of Apple’s stock this summer worth well over $100 million.

The last two on the list, Drake and Eminem, are far below: both are worth $100 million.

This is Eminem’s first time on the list, replacing Birdman, the Cash Money boss, who fell below the $100 million mark due to some liquidity issues.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL

1 Comments on JAY-Z tops Forbes’ Hip-Hop’s 5 Wealthiest Artists with $900m Net Worth
  • reaq March 2, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    I just like him.. Congrats shawn carter! I am next in line.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Post a comment

