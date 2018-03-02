New Video: Oladips feat. Reminisce – Lalakukulala

LRR Entertainment releases the visuals for the infectious smash hit Lalakukulala by Oladips featuring label boss Reminisce.
The song was produced by the hit music genius, Sarz while the video was directed by Stanz Visuals.
Hit Play below!
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
02.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
LRR Entertainment releases the visuals for the infectious smash hit Lalakukulala by Oladips featuring label boss Reminisce.
The song was produced by the hit music genius, Sarz while the video was directed by Stanz Visuals.
Hit Play below!
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline