LRR Entertainment rapper, Oladips releases a follow up to his buzzing single ‘Chache‘, with a street anthem, he titled ‘Lalakukulala‘. He features Alaga Reminisce on this one.

Oladips known for his unique rap style drops punchlines on this track in a different way, reminding his fans, old and new how versatile he is.

The track was produced by certified hit maker Sarz.

Listen and Download below:

