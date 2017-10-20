BellaNaija

#PinkSavage 💗 Tiwa Savage debuts New Hair & it’s Pink!

Mavin Records first lady Tiwa Savage has switched up on us by getting Pink hair.

The hairstylist Chyna Bee shared the artist’s new look on her Instagram page and we love how Tiwa is trying new things and being more daring with her style.

  • nene AAA October 20, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Fine Lady, but the makeup is tooo muchhh

    Love this! 0 Reply
