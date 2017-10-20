PinkSavage 💗 Tiwa Savage debuts New Hair & it’s Pink!

Mavin Records first lady Tiwa Savage has switched up on us by getting Pink hair.
The hairstylist Chyna Bee shared the artist’s new look on her Instagram page and we love how Tiwa is trying new things and being more daring with her style.
Watch:
Inspired!
20.10.2017 at By BellaNaija.com 1 Comment
Mavin Records first lady Tiwa Savage has switched up on us by getting Pink hair.
The hairstylist Chyna Bee shared the artist’s new look on her Instagram page and we love how Tiwa is trying new things and being more daring with her style.
Watch:
New Hair Who Dis?! 📞 . . P I N K S A V A G E 🌸🌸🌸 Custom Color Unit by ME! 🙌🏾😉 @tiwasavage we steady switching the hair game tho! #VideoShoot #CbUnits #ChynaBeeStyling #TiwaSavage
A post shared by Chyna Bee (@who_is_chynabee) on
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline
Fine Lady, but the makeup is tooo muchhh