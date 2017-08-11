Man gets N100,000 bail for stealing 25 Chickens in Abuja

A Grade 1 Area Court in Karu, Abuja, on Friday granted bail to Austine Yaiyama, 29, accused of stealing 25 chickens from a poultry.

The judge, Hassan Ishaq, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with a surety in like sum.

He said the surety must be someone with a reliable source of income and must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

Ishaq added that the surety must submit his or her driver’s licence or national identity card and passport photographs to the court.

The accused was arraigned on a charge of theft which is punishable under Section 287 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Ashasim Helen, told the court that the matter was reported to the Karu Police Station by one Aishat Bello, also of Karu Village on Wednesday.

She said the complainant, who is a livestock farmer, told the police that the accused was once her employee.

The prosecutor said the complainant had on several occasions reported the theft of her chickens when the accused was working for her, resulting in his sack.

The prosecutor said that all efforts to recover the said chickens proved abortive.

The prosecutor also said that the accused confessed during police investigation to have sold some of the chickens while he ate some.

Yaiyama, who is also of Karu village, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and the matter was adjourned till September 21 for hearing.