BN TV: Watch Maraji react to Chika Ike’s reality TV show “African Diva”

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Chika Ike has a reality TV show called African Diva.
In her latest vlog, comedian Gloria Oloruntobi, popularly known as Maraji records her reaction as she watches episode 1 of the TV show.
Maraji, you are a coward and a troll.
Just so you know, I watch your Insta videos and they are not in any way of good quality, they are not even that funny, they are veeeeery regular, you are not a beautiful female and you do not have an attractive figure, you also need to learn to make up in such a way that your feminine softness shines through.
I agree Chika Ike can do better but she is trying and should be applauded; if you disagree with this Maraji, then we need to troll you too cos your videos are sub par.
What is wrong with us and believing it’s okay to just pick on a person consistently; she is an Mgbeke, she is a runz girl, she is razz, a social climber, etc, please tell me which of these things are against the constitution of the country.
I repeat Maraji, you are a coward, why not show your reaction to Efe’s music and see if the online community won’t tear you apart.
Just so you know, this angle you’re going has decided your level. People like you never reach a particular level, it’s a life principle.
Aunty Uche Pedro, you just had to post this so that people will troll this chick abi.
Remember that whatever we dish out will be given back to us good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over,
Maraji is beautiful in my eyes o. And she has a wow figure in my eyes too! As to the rest of your claims, I have no response. Na the one wey I get opinion on, na im I talk!
Get the hell out here,will you? She has every right to post here reaction to this nonsense of a reality show just as much as Chika Ike has right to post her reality show on the internet.
I just don`t understand why people take major offence to criticism in Nigeria.
Anon Please sip Honey..Let all this bitterness depart from your soul..
Chika Ike reality show is terrible..