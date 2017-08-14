Honk or Watch? These Guys stopped Traffic to Record their #WoChallenge

Olamide‘s #WoChallenge which is inspired by his latest single “Wo” has been trending for a while on social media with a lot of people uploading videos of themselves dancing online with the hashtag.

However, this particular group (@invadedinvaders) on Instagram took it a bit further by stopping commuters by the BRT stop at Maryland in Lagos to record their own video.

Watch the video below:

If you were one of the commuters, would you honk or watch the show?

