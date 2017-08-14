BellaNaija

Inspired!

Honk or Watch? These Guys stopped Traffic to Record their #WoChallenge

14.08.2017 at By 2 Comments

Olamide‘s #WoChallenge which is inspired by his latest single “Wo” has been trending for  a while on social media with a lot of people uploading videos of themselves dancing online with the hashtag.

However, this particular group (@invadedinvaders) on Instagram took it a bit further by stopping commuters by the BRT stop at Maryland in Lagos to record their own video.

Watch the video below:

If you were one of the commuters, would you honk or watch the show?

Watch more #WoChallenge videos here

Comment  2

Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , Filed Under: Comedy, Music, Scoop

2 Comments on Honk or Watch? These Guys stopped Traffic to Record their #WoChallenge
  • kemi o August 14, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    maa ti fe naa wan pa. Which kain no work be dis

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Melly August 14, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    This doesn’t make any sense to me…it’s not even spectacular

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Fire on the Mountain Asa 3:36
  2. Beautiful Asa 5:02
  3. Be My Man Asa 3:50
  4. 360° Asa 3:35
  5. Awe Asa 5:17
  6. Bed Of Stone Asa 4:20
  7. Bibanke Asa 4:17
  8. Eye Adaba Asa 5:17
  9. Jailer Asa 4:10
  10. Bimpe Asa 3:24
  11. Eyo Asa 3:55

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija