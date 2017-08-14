BellaNaija

Inspired!

Michelle Ashionye Raccah celebrates Daughter’s 2nd Birthday

14.08.2017 at By 1 Comment

Actress, musician, and producer Michelle Ashionye Raccah is celebrating her daughter Ochade on her 2nd birthday.

Michelle shared a photo of her family – herself, her husband, the birthday girl and her elder brother – cutting the birthday cake.

She shared the photo with the caption:

Our princess #LilMissOch is 2. Happy birthday #SunshineBaby#BabyCakes. Words cannot express how grateful I am to God for the gift of you (and #Bam). We love you, Ochie.

See the photo and post below:

Michelle Ashionye Raccah celebrates Daughter's Second Birthday - BellaNaija

Photo Credit: Instagram – ashionye

Comment  1

Tagged With: , , , Filed Under: Movies & TV, Scoop

1 Comments on Michelle Ashionye Raccah celebrates Daughter’s 2nd Birthday

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Fire on the Mountain Asa 3:36
  2. Beautiful Asa 5:02
  3. Be My Man Asa 3:50
  4. 360° Asa 3:35
  5. Awe Asa 5:17
  6. Bed Of Stone Asa 4:20
  7. Bibanke Asa 4:17
  8. Eye Adaba Asa 5:17
  9. Jailer Asa 4:10
  10. Bimpe Asa 3:24
  11. Eyo Asa 3:55

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija