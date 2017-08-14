Nigerian Film ‘Still Water Runs Deep’ by Lala Akindoju, Abbesi Akhamie & Melissa Adeyemo to Premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival

The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival is just around the corner and we are pretty excited for Nigerian film “Still Water Runs Deep” which is set to premiere at the festival.

The film was done by Independent producers Melissa Adeyemo, Abbesi Akhamie and Lala Akindoju. The film is written and directed by Akhamie, a New York University Tisch Graduate student.

Synopsis

Still Water Runs Deep is the story of a father who must withstand his emotions and preserve his pride when his estranged son goes missing. In this unsettling portrait of a man confined by his convictions about paternal duty, a father’s steely resolve to run his household with a firm hand is tested when his estranged son goes missing.

Led by veteran theater and film actor, Toyin Oshinaike, as well as Rita Edward and Yemi Adebiyi, the film speaks to the difficulty that honest, hardworking men face when trying to raise children in the harsh realities of the world.

Watch the Trailer below.

