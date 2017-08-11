BellaNaija

New Video: Sugarboy – Jofunmi

It’s money rain in the latest video from G-Worldwide act Sugarboy as he presents the video of “Jofunmi” a fan favorite off his debut album “Believe”.

The video was directed by Clarence Peters.

  • W August 11, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Baba remade the chorus and hook he made for Beazy’s 50naira song back in 2012.

    Love this! 0 Reply
