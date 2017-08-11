BellaNaija

Bisola, 9ice, Adey… The Temple Company unveils Signees under New Record Label Temple Music

The Temple Management Company have announced the launch of a sister company – Temple Music Limited (TMPL) established for “the development, production, promotion and distribution of African talent to the world.”

Six pioneer acts have been signed to Temple Music and they are singers 9ice, veteran disc jockey, DJ Jimmy Jatt, MTN Project Fame winner, Jeff Akoh, Big Brother Naija 2017’s runner up Bisola Aiyeola, US-based singer, Chris Akinyemi, Producer, Aaron Monroe also Known as Mr Labz, award-winning producer Tee-Y Mix and Adey, one of the hottest producers around.

Along with the launch of TMPL, Temple Music have also announced a partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation for global distribution of all Temple Music releases.

Starting off this union is Jeff Akoh, who will be releasing a debut album, Lokoja, on October 27th  via Temple Music/Roc Nation. This genre bending body of work features production from Tee-Y Mix, Cobhams Asuquo, Team Salut and DJ Coublon, amongst others.

The Group Chief Executive of Temple, Idris Olorunnimbe, said this announcement was a watershed in the history of music in Africa.

With the launch of Temple Music, we are now positioned as a uniquely Pan-African label. We will coordinate releases to synchronise in unison from Lagos to Lesotho and from Nairobi to Niamey.

