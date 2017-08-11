Wana Udobang announces release of new Poetry Album “In Memory of Forgetting”

Wana Udobang has announced the release of her new poetry album titled “In Memory of Forgetting.”

She made the announcement in Instagram with a photo of the album and its tracklist with the caption.

IN MEMORY OF FORGETTING

I am so glad to finally share with you my sophmore poetry album “In memory of forgetting”. It’s been a long journey to the making of this thing but i am so happy i commited myself to the process. These are some of my most intimate and deeply personal poems. Sometimes writing poetry can feel like trying to hide in broad day light but i choose not to even bother trying. This work is a sonic book of memories and experiences that navigate brokenness, vulnerability, reawakening and renewal.

Poetry started off as cathersis for me and essentially it saved my life. It continues to be my raft, my anchor and lifeline. My hope is that people see themselves in the work and it does thesame for them too.

There have been many people who have been a huge part of this experience. Some of the poems came out of a poetry challenge group on facebook that had me writing at midnight in Harare trying to hit the deadline before the next challenge droped. So to my tribe (you know yourselves) we drink to completion.

To @femileye and @aahecho who provided some outstanding music for me. You guys are nothing short of amazing.

To my co-creator, producer,artistic director and brother with a heart of pure, unrefined gold @knight_sabre thank you for taking this on like it was your own. Listening and feeling every word that came out of my lips. I am so grateful we took our time to do this. I cherish this creative connection that i can best describe as spiritual.

To @emmanueloyelekephotography for capturing the mood and the tone of the album in the quickest photoshoot ever. To @adesolafakile for the cover design and constantly assuring me that you have my back.

And ofcourse all who have read, watched, clapped, snapped their fingers and continue to gas me up allowing me believe there is something here worth offering. I say THANK YOU.

You can buy a copy at Terra kulture and Rele from tomorrow but will keep you updated on other outlets and digital purchases as the weeks go on.

#poetry #inmemoryofforgetting

#artislife #thealbum