Nkechi Alade: What’s That Thing Stopping You?

A year from now you may wish you had started today – Karen Lamb

Let’s face it many of us are not entirely satisfied with our current jobs! In fact a lot of us do them just to remain comfortable and keep body and soul together.

While many “9-5ers” have great ideas that could spring up into something great, majority are afraid of starting their own business. Why? To some, giving up the steady monthly income, benefits and hefty bonuses might seem ludicrous, while the ever increasing children’s school fees and house rent, vehicle maintenance, family emergencies etc are enough reasons to make others hold on to that unfulfilling job

While you may be right about this, do you also know that taking the bull by the horns and starting your business could be your best decision ever? What’s holding you down?

Fear of Failure

Now let’s paint a picture. You have put in everything you have: your hopes, time, energy, dreams and finances into setting up your own business only to watch it go down to drain… disastrous right? Yes, I know; however how would you know if you did not try? Every new entrepreneur harbours this fear at the very beginning, so it’s quite normal but don’t let it get the best of you.

Redefine your definition of success, it’s not selling out the first month you launch or becoming the most sought after immediately because that may not even happen. Be adequately knowledgeable about whatever may happen and ensure that you prepare for them.

Success is not only about making profit or being popular, it’s not even the security that comes with the business; it is chasing your dreams and achieving your goals.

Fear of Humiliation

What if people don’t take me serious? What if I am rejected? Many times, the fear of being ridiculed or rejected is worse than the fear of failure. The fear of failure is on the inside while the fear of humiliation is from the outside.

We often worry about what others think/say about us that we let these things limit us. Don’t let this happen, as long as you are convinced about what you want to do, get right into it and do not look back. You will be surprised to see that you have many supporters who are incredibly encouraging and supporting and would always root for you.

Fear of “not knowing all”

Starting and successfully maintaining a business takes a lot and it’s absolutely okay not to know it all. Book keeping may not be your strong point; numbers may make your brain all fuzzy and writing a business plan may seem like Greek to you, go ahead and admit it.

Admitting you don’t know everything will only make you more successful later because it means you will have the courage to ask for help and an opportunity to know much more.

At this point there is no shame in consulting with people who are great in the fields you know little or nothing about, you could even hire their services part time if they are really important for the success of your business.

No matter how tough things might be in the beginning, one day you will thank yourself for having the courage to branch out and start your business. What are you waiting for? Get to work because you have a serious business to start!

Photo Credit: Dreamstime | © Duncan Marshall