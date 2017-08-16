Watch as Nnamdi Kanu inaugurates Biafra Secret Service

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has in his quest to achieve a sovereign state of Biafra inaugurated the Biafra Secret Service (BSS).
The BSS has its members from various states, including Abia, Imo, and Bayelsa.
Kanu is given a guard of honour in the video, by members of the service who are clad in all black with red berets.
See photos and videos below:
Biafra Defense force under Biafra Secret Service (BSS) gives the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra and the Supreme leader of Biafra land, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu a guard of honour.
Biafra Secret Service (BSS)
Photo Credit: Facebook – Biafrans with Nnamdi Kanu
Lol the sad thing is that this guy is a British citizen, so after he create the confusion and disharmony he would dust his “pali” back to the UK and has got nothing to loose. Only the wise will look for national integration instead of disharmony.
Like u read my mind before posting ur comment….lolzzzzzzzzz
I really really do not think this is right. Creating a secret service within an existing nation??! I understand the call for justice and distribution of opportunities across all regions rather than the existing skew we have right now but two wrongs can never make a right.