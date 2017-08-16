Watch as Nnamdi Kanu inaugurates Biafra Secret Service

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has in his quest to achieve a sovereign state of Biafra inaugurated the Biafra Secret Service (BSS).

The BSS has its members from various states, including Abia, Imo, and Bayelsa.

Kanu is given a guard of honour in the video, by members of the service who are clad in all black with red berets.

