BellaNaija

Inspired!

Watch as Nnamdi Kanu inaugurates Biafra Secret Service

16.08.2017 at By 3 Comments

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has in his quest to achieve a sovereign state of Biafra inaugurated the Biafra Secret Service (BSS).

The BSS has its members from various states, including Abia, Imo, and Bayelsa.

Kanu is given a guard of honour in the video, by members of the service who are clad in all black with red berets.

See photos and videos below:

Biafra Defense force under Biafra Secret Service (BSS) gives the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra and the Supreme leader of Biafra land, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu a guard of honour.

Publié par Somto Okonkwo sur mardi 15 août 2017

Biafra Secret Service (BSS)

Publié par Francis Rosevelt sur mardi 15 août 2017

Watch as Nnamdi Kanu inaugurates Biafra Secret Service - BellaNaija Watch as Nnamdi Kanu inaugurates Biafra Secret Service - BellaNaija

Photo Credit: Facebook – Biafrans with Nnamdi Kanu

Comment  3

Tagged With: , , , , Filed Under: BN TV

3 Comments on Watch as Nnamdi Kanu inaugurates Biafra Secret Service
  • teekay August 16, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Lol the sad thing is that this guy is a British citizen, so after he create the confusion and disharmony he would dust his “pali” back to the UK and has got nothing to loose. Only the wise will look for national integration instead of disharmony.

    Love this! 5 Reply
    • Cutieylicious August 16, 2017 at 11:57 am

      Like u read my mind before posting ur comment….lolzzzzzzzzz

      Love this! 0
  • Ephi August 16, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    I really really do not think this is right. Creating a secret service within an existing nation??! I understand the call for justice and distribution of opportunities across all regions rather than the existing skew we have right now but two wrongs can never make a right.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Fire on the Mountain Asa 3:36
  2. Beautiful Asa 5:02
  3. Be My Man Asa 3:50
  4. 360° Asa 3:35
  5. Awe Asa 5:17
  6. Bed Of Stone Asa 4:20
  7. Bibanke Asa 4:17
  8. Eye Adaba Asa 5:17
  9. Jailer Asa 4:10
  10. Bimpe Asa 3:24
  11. Eyo Asa 3:55

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija