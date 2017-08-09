Effortlessly Chic! Check Out Beyoncé’s new Post-Baby Photos

Recent mama of twins Beyoncé shared new photos of her post-baby bod on her official website.

The pop star is seen rocking a camo jacket over a Fila crop-top and ripped shorts.

She paired these with high heeled boots, with a customized Louis Vuitton bag with inscription “It’s Not Yours”. Oya dash us now 😭😩

She wore the outfit to Kendrick Lamar‘s concert as part of his DAMN Tour on Sunday night.

Peep the photos of her slaying below:

Bag: Mediumrare Product

Boots: DSquared

Earrings: Givenchy

Jackets: Mistress Rocks

Shorts and Shirt: Coal n Terry Vintage

Photo Credit: beyonce.com