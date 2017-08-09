Effortlessly Chic! Check Out Beyoncé’s new Post-Baby Photos

Recent mama of twins Beyoncé shared new photos of her post-baby bod on her official website.
The pop star is seen rocking a camo jacket over a Fila crop-top and ripped shorts.
She paired these with high heeled boots, with a customized Louis Vuitton bag with inscription “It’s Not Yours”.
Oya dash us now 😭😩
She wore the outfit to Kendrick Lamar‘s concert as part of his DAMN Tour on Sunday night.
Peep the photos of her slaying below:
Bag: Mediumrare Product
Boots: DSquared
Earrings: Givenchy
Jackets: Mistress Rocks
Shorts and Shirt: Coal n Terry Vintage
Photo Credit: beyonce.com
I don’t like the bag jarey
I like how she is carrying the basic biatch starter bag a.k.a speedy LV even though she can buy the Birkin in the world. But then Bey is the most calculating binsh ever…. she carried thy bag to appeal to her behives /core fan base cos they are mostly LV speedy bag carrying basic bishes. Beyoncé the marketer lol
That’s not the starter LV bag, that’s a classic LV bag which sold over 10 years ago that they don’t really make or sell anymore. she even got it customised in the style they do now, mixing the old/vintage with new school street style. Making this particular bag a limited edition. The actual starter bag is the large “carry all” tote bag. If you’re going to needlessly insult people, at least have your facts right
For your eyes, you don talk be dat. Speak English my fren!
I’d prefer Beyonce to be real. And stop this her I’m always perfect look. It won’t hurt her image if she’s being a ‘real’ new mom. She didn’t show herself after she had her twins, until she’s completely healed of the surgery (surgery not my business) but my problem is that she is in our face now and some other expectant mothers will see her just after a month of birthing twins, and will put themselves through unnecessary pressure to shed that post baby body, not realizing she had help.
We saw Ciara’s recent photos with her family in China, and she still had her post pregnancy tummy bulge.
Beef is cheap these days.
Lol
Beys every move is planned out and toon perfectly executed. We all know she has work done jare so she needs to go take several seats and nurse her babies. She seems to be doing too much these days …
Leslie did I hit a raw nerve? Sorry o team speedy LV. I didn’t send you to be basic so free me
Did you just say beef?
Common sense is really not common.
@Shao there is something wrong with you. You’re too razz. Everything is beef or haters. Olodo. Please please my fellow women, don’t because of Beyonce or “the people” go and kill yourself unto say you wanna snap back. It’s not worth it. There is no snap back Olympics. Nobody will give you medal or money. Just calm down for Jesus. Enjoy your baby, your body and your life.
Babe had some surgery. HEr belly button looks odd. New moms, please don’t go and kill yourself because of this madam. Her belly button there’s proves that she has had some surgery to make the skin around her belly tighter. She’s probably hiding a surgical scar somewhere
And to think that she just had twin. Which I’m told the belly bbtaketakes more time than single birth.
*belly bulge takes more time to flatten than a single birth*
Diamond and Lol, you have both spoken my mind. I remember my midwife saying to me after I had my baby ‘Relax, enjoy your child and let your body heal. Most celebs you see undergo surgeries.’
I remain grateful for those words.
I am not a hater, just passing on same advice to expectant and new moms.
Mehn! Love you Bey but this shows the struggle to snap back immediately is real! So as a small size 14 after 4 kids! Let me just pat myself in back , say to me, ‘ Baby Gyal, you are doing great!, keep it up!’ and just move on. I don’t have to add this to my struggles.
Seen………..>>>..…..Moving your home or office? Let us help you pack!
.relocate.com.ng