WhatsApp calls or Nah? How #TwitterNG Reacted to this Toke Makinwa Video

On a recent episode of her vlog Toke Moments, Media personality Toke Makinwa expressed her opinion on guys that call a girl on WhatsApp as opposed to using the normal network providers.

She explained that she feels a guy who calls a woman via WhatsApp is not that serious about her. The video has been trending all day with some people totally against her opinion and another faction agree with her. What are your thoughts?

So this is why ya’ll are angry at Toke Makinwa? Oops 😂😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/UyFHcD5URr — www.kindanaija.com (@KindaNaija) August 8, 2017

You people that they dont kuku call before….if u like let Toke Makinwa be dictating what platform u should be called on. 😂😂😂 — Ferdinand (@Burmese_Tyga) August 9, 2017

Toke Makinwa, pls stop giving relationship advice. You need it more.

Your video on “Whatapp call” is the height of your immaturity😣 — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) August 9, 2017

WhatsApp call • Saves airtime

• No rushing

• You can chat & still make calls* But one Toke from agidingbi will tell you otherwise. — Based On Logistics (@Iam_Abdulaxis) August 9, 2017

Toke Makinwa is just like most Nigerian ladies. They always feel you are heavily consuming their data when you call them on whatsapp.. 😂😂😂 — Doctor YazzY Olu (@Dr_Yazzy) August 9, 2017

If Dangote mistakenly calls Toke Makinwa on Whatsapp call #Wokeliketoke pic.twitter.com/T4guD0nzqy — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) August 9, 2017

Y’all attacking Toke Makinwa apparently didn’t hear when she stated “personally” in the beginning of that video. It’s her opinion tho. — El Presidente IV (@Beanchesterr) August 9, 2017

Toke is like those guys that sell books on how to become Rich — YOUR DAD (@LeoKolade) August 9, 2017

If you follow Toke’s mouth and break up with your boyfriend because he only calls you on WhatsApp, it is you cold and konji will wound. — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) August 9, 2017

Photo Credit: Instagram – @tokemakinwa