WhatsApp calls or Nah? How #TwitterNG Reacted to this Toke Makinwa Video

On a recent episode of her vlog Toke Moments, Media personality Toke Makinwa expressed her opinion on guys that call a girl on WhatsApp as opposed to using the normal network providers.
She explained that she feels a guy who calls a woman via WhatsApp is not that serious about her. The video has been trending all day with some people totally against her opinion and another faction agree with her. What are your thoughts?
Watch the video below:
So this is why ya’ll are angry at Toke Makinwa? Oops 😂😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/UyFHcD5URr
— www.kindanaija.com (@KindaNaija) August 8, 2017
Read some of the reactions below:
You people that they dont kuku call before….if u like let Toke Makinwa be dictating what platform u should be called on. 😂😂😂
— Ferdinand (@Burmese_Tyga) August 9, 2017
Toke Makinwa, pls stop giving relationship advice. You need it more.
Your video on “Whatapp call” is the height of your immaturity😣
— Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) August 9, 2017
WhatsApp call
• Saves airtime
• No rushing
• You can chat & still make calls*
But one Toke from agidingbi will tell you otherwise.
— Based On Logistics (@Iam_Abdulaxis) August 9, 2017
Toke Makinwa is just like most Nigerian ladies. They always feel you are heavily consuming their data when you call them on whatsapp.. 😂😂😂
— Doctor YazzY Olu (@Dr_Yazzy) August 9, 2017
If Dangote mistakenly calls Toke Makinwa on Whatsapp call #Wokeliketoke pic.twitter.com/T4guD0nzqy
— Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) August 9, 2017
Y’all attacking Toke Makinwa apparently didn’t hear when she stated “personally” in the beginning of that video.
It’s her opinion tho.
— El Presidente IV (@Beanchesterr) August 9, 2017
Toke is like those guys that sell books on how to become Rich
— YOUR DAD (@LeoKolade) August 9, 2017
If you follow Toke’s mouth and break up with your boyfriend because he only calls you on WhatsApp, it is you cold and konji will wound.
— Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) August 9, 2017
Photo Credit: Instagram – @tokemakinwa
When a guy likes you, he’ll call more.
We all love to hate Toke but she has a point. Watsapp calls are a statement of I don’t want to make effort.
And when a girl likes the guy what is she expected to do?
And this girl that the guy likes, what does she do? Turn herself to human answering machine?
Just remember that when this same woman Toke made a video advising her followers to have one night stands, she herself was walking around with an STD. I only wonder how many of her one night stands she informed that she had an STD. She started sleeping with a guy she knew had a girlfriend, she stayed with him for years even though he had many other girlfriends and told her he was in love with someone else. Toke stayed with this man and staged multiple registery wedding where the man never showed up, yet she stayed and kept giving relationship advice. The guy got another woman pregnant, Toke still stayed until the guy kicked her out and moved in another woman and the same ITK woman is still giving relationship advice. It’s like a broke person giving advise on how to get rich, it’s the biggest scam in the world and if you fall for it, you are the biggest fool in the world.
Saul also killed Christians before he became a soldier for Christ. Abeg, if you have not made any mistakes in your life, continue. Otherwise, find a corner and rest there.
Haba naa, she made some foolish decisions but that’s all in the past. To be honest, in all details revealed in her book, I could never understand Maje not showing up to his wedding. Is it that they both fixed and agreed on a date.. he wakes up on said date… and decides to like, go to the gym? Or to like… go hang out with friends?? Or to sleep? Or he simply forgot?? Then she forgives.. they fix another date and he does exactly same thing. I honestly haven’t heard of such.
Not all stds are incurable. She said she caught one, never said it was incurable. If she had it treated, then why would she have to tell other future partners?
Toke is right. except d guy is abroad n has no money to recharge his line, then WhatsApp call can serve. Toke is not forcing u guys to take her advice. u guys shd chill.
teh average
does it really matter what method a mans uses to call??? toke is smart but on this it reeks of typical lagos shallowness…what if he or the girl is abroad?? do you know there is a cost to whatsapp call if you buy data??..anyway i wish her man good luck
Toke I love your hair, pls can you hook me up on where you bought this particular one. If you are the seller pls holla with your details below. Pls of you didn’t sell this hair don’t come here lying.
BTW I feel you some men can be so stingy with everything, but whatsapp calling is no biggy. I am not sure why people are dragging her for her personal opinion .
I live in the states so I’m confused. What is the premise of the argument? Does it matter or are whatsapp calls free?
I like Toke for entertainment and fashion, not for advice. She obviously doesn’t even take hers. As mature adults, learn to make ya own decisions, based on good judgement. Not waiting for parents, pastor or people like Toke to advice you. She is simply growing her subscribers + makiing money which is fine. But you, watch out for yourself and have your own back! Even if he calls with normal data isn’t proof of love abi naa?
My comment doesn’t mean I think what the Leah character posted is true.
When ppl in other countries have access to unlimited data at a decent price. Nigerians are still complaining about data and men using whatsapp to call. Should this be an issue for the giant of africa that has millions of subscribers? Misplaced priotities if u ask me. A call is a call and the effory is what matters. Toke sef has the brain of a fish. So when amaechi calls her on whatsapp she doesn’t answer abi?
so amazing that Toke can LEAD conversations and drive twitter Nigeria MAD.
Good job baby girl.
funny how i would rather we chat than call. am a lady btw.
Some women are extremely selfish and they try to corrupt society with their poverty mentality, how much is data that you are crying over it, get the f&#k out of here with that stupid talk.
When Toke was with Maje who do you think was making most of the calls? Toke is a very dangerous woman as far as i am concerned; she uses her platform to spew bullshit that she doesn’t adhere to.
Whatsapp uses data and data is bought with money! most network give you 4x what you recharge your line with, I dare say calling with the network is even cheaper than using data (except you don’t know what to use data for), except for international calls because all networks in Nigeria have one form of promo or another running for voice calls! so what is she saying? My advice she should avoid smoking it wet, she should wait for it to get dried before smoking it, less damage is done to the brain when it is dry, it is helpful in weeding out commonsense and wisdom hence it is called “WEED”. Unto second base tinz joor….
This doesn’t make sense. Is the internet free? There are many reasons why people call via Whatsapp. It could be network issues. There’s a place at my workplace where cellular networks don’t work but wifi does. If a guy calls Toke in that situation, she will think he’s a cheapskate? Not OK thinking
Women sha…. At the end of the day, it’s important to look at the big picture. Is he in touch? Is he consistent? Is he reliable? Does he come through for you? Using WhatsApp call to judge is folly, in my opinion. Me thinks Toke is too old to be giving this sort of advice (I didn’t watch the video sha)
Guys but this is the woman that said women should let their hair down and have one night stands and then stop at age 25 to finally get their life in order right? So why are y’all burning? Leave her. Toke Makinwa is a horny, damaged 13 year old in a 30-something year old body. She just needs a blonde wig and her “lewk” is complete. #DumbBlonde
She’s not damaged or dumb. I know you may disagree with Toke but it’s very unsettling how easy people call others such scarring names online. Please I’m sure you’re a child of God, and Toke is too. Express that you disagree without using such damning words on someone else. Calling someone damaged over her personal opinion on WhatsApp calls? I don’t know anything about Toke but this comment says a lot about YOU. You people are not God and you cannot create anybody, stop insulting anyhow
When you hate the message because of the messenger. .. I actually agree with Toke and loads of Nigerian women do. If you want to talk to me, CALL me. Don’t be splitting hairs using up your office wifi expecting me to split data charges you never incurred. Give me something that costs you. Show me value. When we hit a comfort zone when we know our gist has taken the one hour plus dimension, THEN we can WhatsApp call. Long distance calls are excusable though, otherwise we Skype. So there you have it.
I actually agree with Tokeand loads of Nigerian women do…….and u wonder why a lot of people thinks that a load of Nigerian women have fish brains and don’t reason well after all daft and already bleached brains like toke makinwa is una idol ..what do u expect
Personally me i do not like it o,&i will prefer he calls me with normal network airtime,but it doesn’t stop from using d Whatsapp call/video call sometimes,not that it will become the major communication link.
so issapersonalthingy.
I understand where Toke is coming from, if u r d kinda person that only wants to use d Whatsapp call,it simply means u don’t wanna make any form of sacrifice for ur boo/bae & it translate to no seriousness/commitment .
this here ‘If you follow Toke’s mouth and break up with your boyfriend because he only calls you on WhatsApp, it is you cold and konji will wound’ rly cracked me up. hahahah!!