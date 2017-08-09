Publishers of Bonang Matheba’s book “From A to B” to refund dissatisfied Customers

South African media personality Bonang Matheba recently released her memoir “From A to B” and it has gained a lot of criticism on SA Twitter for having a bunch of grammatical errors.

SA Twitter users posted screenshots of pages from the book where the errors were found.

The users also shared what seemed to be irregularities in the contents of the book.

The publisher Thabios Mahlape of Exclusive Books has however taken responsibility for the blunder.

According to TimesLive, she said:

I take full responsibility for what happened. The last thing I want is for black people to be accused of mediocrity and I should do better. It’s on me as the publisher. I ought to have done better.

Exclusive Books is however offering a full refund to dissatisfied customers as well as taking steps to rectifying the current errors in a new edition of the book. Read their tweet below:

All customers please take note of the following. pic.twitter.com/dFypasaKbx — Exclusive Books (@ExclusiveBooks) August 8, 2017

Photo Credit: Instagram – @bonang_m