Publishers of Bonang Matheba’s book “From A to B” to refund dissatisfied Customers

South African media personality Bonang Matheba recently released her memoir “From A to B” and it has gained a lot of criticism on SA Twitter for having a bunch of grammatical errors.

SA Twitter users posted screenshots of pages from the book where the errors were found.

The users also shared what seemed to be irregularities in the contents of the book.

The publisher Thabios Mahlape of Exclusive Books has however taken responsibility for the blunder.

According to TimesLive, she said:

I take full responsibility for what happened. The last thing I want is for black people to be accused of mediocrity and I should do better. It’s on me as the publisher. I ought to have done better.

Exclusive Books is however offering a full refund to dissatisfied customers as well as taking steps to rectifying the current errors in a new edition of the book. Read their tweet below:

  • Sean August 9, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Toke Makinwa’s wannabe

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • MurdaSheWrote August 9, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    LOL

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • annie August 9, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Sean……
    Now shez toke wonna be n not the reverse. ……smh. let’s tokes name rest

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • G August 9, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Please BN, Exclusive books aren’t the publishers they are a bookstore.

    @Sean, she isn’t a Toke wannabe. She is quite popular in SA and has been for some years. She made a name for herself and built her brand outside of their friendship; she has always been stylish and has always worn wigs/weaves (seeing as these are the two factors I have seen people use in making the conclusion). I think the comparison is really silly.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Tutu August 9, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    If anything it’s Toke that wants to be her.

    Love this! 13 Reply
    • BOSS August 9, 2017 at 11:23 pm

      You are very silly. You know this becos….?

      Love this! 13
  • king bey August 10, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Kim Kardashian wanna be from realityshow to bmoji

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • chrisyinks August 10, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Ironic how she says she takes full responsibility for the errors, and in her next sentence, deflects some of the flak unto the black race. It’s little about the black people’s mediocrity as much as it is about hers.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • thababybwoy August 10, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    all i see is toke smiling with a glass of champagne

    Love this! 0 Reply
