“Beyond the glitz and glam is a girl who just wants to leave the world a better place than she met it” – Toke Makinwa

Media personality Toke Makinwa has been working hard promoting her On Becoming empowerment campaign and the OAP/author is currently in New York.

Sharing photos from the NY event, she added an inspiring caption talking about the importance of making her life impactful.

She wrote:

On this journey of mine beyond the glitz and the glam, beyond the ambitious drive and the tough exterior is a girl who just wants to leave the world a better place than she met it. The road to success is never easy, nothing is promised but I have been blessed beyond my wildest imagination, the greatest blessing is not to receive only but to impact lives and I don’t take this for granted. Yesterday I met the students of Beacon High School New York and I spoke to them about the challenges African women face and boy was it an interesting session, I particularly loved our QnA segment and hearing you all speak to me about the culture barriers, race and the struggle to find you in a world that is constantly telling you who to be was extremely humbling. Thank you all for opening up, thank you for wanting to be the change the world needs, remember you don’t have to be famous to be heard! You can start in your community, stand for what you believe in and keep sharing. We have a chance, we can rewrite our stories and rise beyond being defined. God bless you all for blessing me🙏 #Impact #TMtotheworld#OnBecomingbold #OnBecomingEmpowered #TMinNewyork

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/tokemakinwa