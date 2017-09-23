BellaNaija

This mash up of Davido’s Fall and Tiwa Savage’s All Over is so ❤❤❤

Banke made a mash up of Davido‘s “Fall” and Tiwa Savage‘s “All Over,” and we never knew the songs could be so emotional.

With only the piano, Banke makes the songs into a sweet ballad, switching from one to the other.

See the video below:

